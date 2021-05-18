As cyclone Tauktae weakens, IMD lowers warning to 'caution' for Gujarat ports

The Met Department has lowered the port warning for the Gujarat coast to cautionary from earlier warning of ‘Great Danger’ for 19 ports in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat.

In its latest advisory, the India Meteorological Department has reduced the port warning from Signal 10 - the topmost warning level - and Signal 9 and 8 indicating 'Great Danger' following reduced wind intensity with weakened cyclone.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae over Saurashtra moved north - Northeastwards with a speed of about 10 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred 165 kilometres SouthWest of Ahmedabad," the MET Department said in its port warning issued at 2 pm on Tuesday.

It also stated that the cyclone is very likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next six hours and into a depression subsequently.

"The remnant of the system is very likely to move north-eastwards across Rajasthan to West Uttar Pradesh during 19th & 20th May," it said.

Ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, the IMD had issued a port warning for five ports with the highest warning level at Signal 10. These included Diu, Veraval in Junagadh district and Jafrabad, Pipavav and Victor ports in Amreli district.