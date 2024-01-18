Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has bagged orders from the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings for the supply of 1,225 units of fully-built Viking buses.

These buses have to be delivered by April 2024. These buses shall adhere to AIS153 standards and boasts of some of the advanced features include an H-series 6-cylinder 147 kW (197 hp) engine, and OBD-II certification, according to a statement. “Specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Karnataka State Transport Undertakings, our buses stand as a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our engineering. This repeat order is a clear indication of the trust our customers place in Ashok Leyland,” Sanjeev Kumar, President-M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said.

Ashok Leyland has been a major supplier of buses to Karnataka State Transport Undertakings (STUs), which currently runs a fleet of over 11,680 buses supplied by the Hinduja flagship.

Ashok Leyland is the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer. In India, the company accounts for a little over a third of the market share in the medium and heavy-duty bus segment.