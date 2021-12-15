Ashoka Buildcon receives Letter of Award from Ministry of Road Transport

Ashoka Buildcon Limited has received Letter of Award from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for construction of six lane link road (NH-1665) with paved shoulder configuration to Mopa Airport in the State of Goa on EPC mode. Mopa International Airport is an under-construction greenfield airport being built at Mopa in Pernem taluka, North Goa district.

The accepted quoted offer of the project is ₹769.41 crore inclusive of GST. The company's share price was up by 1.15 per cent at 12:20 PM on Wednesday