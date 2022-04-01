ATF price raised by 2% in seventh straight hike since January

New Delhi, April 1 Jet fuel, or ATF as it is commonly called, was hiked by 2 per cent or by ₹2,259 (approx) per kilolitre in Delhi on Friday. This is the seventh straight hike in ATF prices since January this year.
The price in Delhi now stands at ₹112,924.83 per kilolitre, the highest ever in recent times.
The hikes are reflective of a global surge in energy prices
Today’s price increase comes on the back of a steep 18 per cent hike (by over ₹17,000 per kilolitre in the national capital) that was initiated two weeks back.
Jet fuel makes up nearly 40 per cent of the operating/ running cost of airlines.
Since January 1, prices are up nearly 50 per cent or by ₹38,000-odd per kilolitre.
The price in Kolkata now stands at ₹117,353.71 per kilolitre; while in Chennai it is priced at ₹116,583.71 . In Mumbai, jet fuel costs ₹111,690.61 (the lowest amongst the four metros), according to the notification by the state-owned fuel retailers.
Petrol and diesel prices have not been revised on Friday so far.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.