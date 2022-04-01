hamburger

ATF price raised by 2% in seventh straight hike since January

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Apr 01, 2022
Today’s price hike follows an 18 per cent hike initiated two weeks back 

Jet fuel now costs ₹1,12,925 per kilolitre in Delhi and ₹1,11,691 in Mumbai

New Delhi, April 1 Jet fuel, or ATF as it is commonly called, was hiked by 2 per cent or by ₹2,259 (approx) per kilolitre in Delhi on Friday. This is the seventh straight hike in ATF prices since January this year. 

The price in Delhi now stands at ₹112,924.83 per kilolitre, the highest ever in recent times. 

The hikes are reflective of a global surge in energy prices 

Today’s price increase comes on the back of a steep 18 per cent hike (by over ₹17,000 per kilolitre in the national capital) that was initiated two weeks back. 

Jet fuel makes up nearly 40 per cent of the operating/ running cost of airlines. 

Since January 1, prices are up nearly 50 per cent or by ₹38,000-odd per kilolitre. 

The price in Kolkata now stands at ₹117,353.71 per kilolitre; while in Chennai it is priced at ₹116,583.71 . In Mumbai, jet fuel costs ₹111,690.61 (the lowest amongst the four metros), according to the notification by the state-owned fuel retailers. 

Petrol and diesel prices have not been revised on Friday so far. 

Published on April 01, 2022
Fuel price
prices, inflation and deflation
airlines and aviation
