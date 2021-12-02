Audi models pricier by up to 3%

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire model range, owing to rising input and operational costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary.”

Audi India launched nine new products in 2021 including five all-electric cars. “The e-tron brand in India along with other petrol models, including the recently launched Audi Q5, has witnessed strong demand,” a company press release stated.

Audi India’s lineup includes Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7, Audi RS Q8, Audi e-tron 50, Audi etron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.