Logistics

Audi models pricier by up to 3%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2021

Company cites rising input and operational costs

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its entire model range, owing to rising input and operational costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary.”

Mercedes-Benz delivers the thousandth car with ‘Retail of the Future’ business model

Audi India launched nine new products in 2021 including five all-electric cars. “The e-tron brand in India along with other petrol models, including the recently launched Audi Q5, has witnessed strong demand,” a company press release stated.

Audi India’s lineup includes Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7, Audi RS Q8, Audi e-tron 50, Audi etron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Published on December 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

prices, inflation and deflation
luxury cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like