August, when rail freight went into recovery mode

August is set to be the first month post Covid-19 triggered national lockdown when Indian Railways’ freight loading will be higher than in the same time last year.

In August 2020 (till 27th August 2020), loading is 4.3 per cent higher at 81.33 million tonnes, compared to last year for the same month (77.97 mt), stated an official release.

This is due to a number of initiatives taken to boost freight cargo, according to the official statement.

Freight speed

Railways substantially increased the speed of freight trains during the time, registering a 94 per cent increase in speed in August 2020 compared to August 2019.