Auto sector expects stimulus package post lockdown

Industry leaders on Tuesday said that they expect some stimulus package from the government in the future, especially after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing extension of lockdown till May 3.
"While continuing to play its role in supporting the government through various means and measures, Corporate India looks forward to a suitable stimulus package from the government that will give a boost to our economy," Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said.
He said that the decision by the PM to allow graded relaxation and partial opening of certain areas from April 21 that shows improvement was a good step.
"At Hero MotoCorp, we remain committed to extending our resources to support the government and also safeguarding everyone in our larger ecosystem, including our employees and their families. At a time such as this, we all have to scale up our efforts and contributions manifold to also ensure the wellbeing of the most affected section of society," he added.
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that it was hopeful of the government to surely announce a financial package for support to the business community during and post lockdown period, as also requested in the recent past.
"We have full faith and trust that the dealer community's list of request will be considered. The auto dealers look forward to our country getting out of lock down on the May 3 for business to resume," Ashish Harsharaj Kale, President, FADA, said.
"Though there will be certainly an adverse impact on the operations for the next one-two months, I believe that we will be able to save lives of thousands and emerge as a healthier nation," Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), said.
He said this is the testing time for the EV industry, which is at the nascent stage, but are confident that the industry will be able to spring back into action to recover the losses due to this shutdown.
