The first quarter of 2023 saw a remarkable 88 per cent increase in the number of passengers carried by both Indian and foreign carriers for scheduled international operations when compared to the same period in 2022. This surge in air travel comes after a prolonged period of decline due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on international passenger numbers.

The resurgence in air travel began with the resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger operations on March 27, 2022. Since then, the situation has continued to improve, leading to a substantial rise in the number of air travellers opting for international flights in the first quarter of 2023.

However, while scheduled international carriers experienced a significant boost, the market share of domestic airlines for international passengers has not shown a notable increase, according to provisional figures.

UDAN scheme

In a bid to revitalise the aviation industry and attract both domestic and international passengers, the government has taken several initiatives. In the domestic sector, the Ministry has implemented the UDAN scheme, which aims to enhance regional connectivity by encouraging affordable and accessible air travel to various underserved and unserved airports across the country.

Simultaneously, in the international sector, the government has opened up 18 popular tourist destinations in India to SAARC (excluding Afghanistan and Pakistan) and ASEAN countries. This move allows designated carriers from the region to operate unlimited flights to and from these destinations, facilitating a boost in tourism and air connectivity.

Furthermore, adhering to the National Civil Aviation Policy of 2016, India has reciprocated by offering open sky arrangements to SAARC countries and nations located beyond 5000 kilometers from Delhi. At present, India has open sky arrangements with 23 countries, allowing unrestricted operations between India and these nations, fostering increased travel and trade.

As the travel industry bounces back, the government’s strategic steps towards improving both domestic and international air travel have proven instrumental in boosting the aviation sector and its economic contributions.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Gen (Dr) V . Singh (Retd), conveyed this encouraging information in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha

