Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu proposed on Tuesday that network of over 50 helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) units along national highways and expressways be set up.

Speaking at an industry event on chopper operations, Naidu said that the central government is committed to making HEMS “a robust part of our healthcare infrastructure, bringing rapid medical assistance to areas that need it most.”

According to the minister, the initiative aligns with global standards and aims to increase India’s use of helicopters for emergency medical services.

A HEMS unit consists of a specialised helicopter with emergency life support systems and a trained crew. The unit is located close to a hospital, allowing quick transport of patients to the hospital.

The centre is currently working to introduce the first-of-its-kind HEMS unit for public use, which will be based at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Under Project Sanjeevani, it will transport patients from hilly and inaccessible areas in Uttarakhand.

Besides, the minister announced the revival of the ‘Helicopter Accelerator Cell’ within the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“This cell will be a dedicated platform for addressing the regulatory and operational needs of the helicopter industry. It’s time for tailored support and faster responses to sector-specific challenges,” Naidu said.

The minister cited that by involving experts and streamlining decision-making, the cell aims to make helicopter operations smoother and more responsive to the industry’s growth demands.