A silver lining

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The aerospace supply chain is ripe for consolidation. Those who survive the pandemic may thrive.
The bigger they are, the harder they fall is a maxim that fits global aerospace supply chain players, coming to terms with ground realities after the Covid-19 induced slowdown in the industry.
Though habituated to ups and downs every 10-15 years, it is the unforeseen dips that have stumped the supply chain. The slowdown is one such Black Swan moment. The first challenge for many in the industry is to just survive.
Notwithstanding a semblance of vaccine-stimulated revival, it is at least a three-year correction for the sector. But analysts say it will take from five to seven years for airline traffic to return to pre-Covid-19 levels. This is both a bane and a boon for companies in this space depending on where they are in the pecking order, and how geared they are to handle shocks.
Even as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) cut back severely, the aerospace supply chain appears ripe for a massive rejig that could see many mid-to-large players either folding up or consolidating. But smaller players, including those in India, may be in a relatively better position.
A typical aerospace supply chain involves thousands of suppliers and subcontractors who supply raw materials, parts and subassemblies to OEMs and tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers. These companies use highly technical and specialised engineering resources, complex equipment, unique engineering, and deep sub-supply chains of their own.
Indian aerospace and defence suppliers have built considerable capabilities in engineering R&D and electronics systems design and manufacturing over the last decade. The growth has been helped by the emergence of a local aerospace ecosystem, bolstered by a domestic defence procurement drive.
OEMs have also been seeking Indian companies selectively. However, the current realignment will drive them to outsource more work to the latter. Those firms able to survive this phase will be in a position for a smart revival later.
However, to revive business prospects, they will have to get their sales, inventory and operations planning into shape on priority. Conserving cash and holding on to engineering talent are the immediate tasks, apart from keeping a watch on demand signals.
Continuing to grow, perhaps five years from now, is what will be the bigger challenge. Companies will have to plan for it today. They will need to transition to new working styles, evolve new processes and protocols, and set up agile production lines to cater to shifting customer demands. Getting closer to the customer to tap new opportunities will be the key as will be continuous upskilling of the workforce. In other words, adapting on a continuous basis to dynamic industry needs will be the new normal.
Rajeev Kaul is MD & CEO, Aequs Aerospace
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...