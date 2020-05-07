Aviation to record revenue loss of Rs 25,000 crore, structural changes likely: CRISIL

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
India’s aviation industry will crash-land this fiscal with a revenue loss of Rs 24,000–25,000 crore, according to CRISIL.
In its advisory, CRISIL stated that airlines will be the worst-affected, contributing more than 70 per cent of the losses, or Rs 17,000 crore, followed by airport operators with Rs 5,000-5,500 crore, and airport retailers (including retail, food and beverages and duty-free) with Rs 1,700-1,800 crore.
That would reverse the trend growth of 11 per cent per annum the industry has logged over the past ten years, making it one of the most adversely affected sectors of the economy.
The extended lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has stalled traffic on the ground as in the air, is expected to lead to enormous losses on infrastructure industries in both sectors.
What’s worse, the losses will climb if travel restrictions last longer in hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. We expect the aviation sector will take at least 6-8 quarters to reach pre-pandemic levels.
Transport sector is the backbone of an economy and the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the 40-day national lockdown it has necessitated has had a brutal impact on the sector.
With vehicles off the roads and airplanes off the skies, sectors such as highways and aviation - and the people whose livelihoods depend on it - have taken punches to the face. The International Air Transport Association, or IATA, foresees global aviation losses because of the pandemic at over $250 billion in 2020 alone. More than a third of this is expected in the Asia-Pacific region.
In India, the aviation sector, which grew in double digits over the past decade, is the worst affected.
The highways sector is also staring at significant losses because of lockdown restrictions, suspension of tolling, and project delays due to unavailability of labour.
With consumer demand at a low, infrastructure was expected to spur growth. But with the pandemic immobilising transport, chances of economic revival look bleak.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...