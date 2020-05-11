Bajaj Auto commences re-opening of dealerships across India

Bajaj Auto said on Monday that it commenced the reopening of dealerships and service centres in various parts of the country from May 4.

This re-commencement of facilities is as per the various guidelines by the Central and State government with the dealership taking permission from the respective local authorities, the company said in a statement.

“India is gearing up for the new normal post the Covid-19 pandemic and so are we at Bajaj Auto. The opening of workshops and dealerships is another step towards making a fresh start. To ensure safety, speed and efficiency with minimal contact, a new workflow process has been put in place for both sales and service,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

All the facilities have been sanitized prior to the restart of business, the company said.

“There are social distancing protocols in place at all customer facing touch points at dealerships. Mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and regular monitoring of employees’ health is being done to ensure a completely safe environment at dealership and service locations,” it said.

Customers can reach out on the toll free number: 7219821111 to check the status of the dealership or service centre in different cities.