Logistics

Bajaj Electricals, Mahindra Logistics ink ₹1,000-crore outsourcing deal

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2021

The association marks one of the largest deals in the Indian logistics industry

Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) will outsource its logistics requirements to Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) under a new deal. Named Project ‘SAMRIDDHI’, the total contract value of the deal will be in excess of ₹1,000 crore over the next 5 years.

“This deal is a complete end-to-end redesign and outsourcing of Bajaj Electricals’ entire logistics by Mahindra Logistics, with the twin objectives of achieving enhanced and industry-best service levels, coupled with a logistics cost saving in excess of 25 per cent,” it added. MLL has developed for BEL a fully redesigned and consolidated logistics network, with storage optimisation, transportation management and inventory movement through technology, best practice and automation, the statement said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 03, 2021
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.