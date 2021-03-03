Bajaj Electricals, Mahindra Logistics ink ₹1,000-crore outsourcing deal

Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) will outsource its logistics requirements to Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) under a new deal. Named Project ‘SAMRIDDHI’, the total contract value of the deal will be in excess of ₹1,000 crore over the next 5 years.

“This deal is a complete end-to-end redesign and outsourcing of Bajaj Electricals’ entire logistics by Mahindra Logistics, with the twin objectives of achieving enhanced and industry-best service levels, coupled with a logistics cost saving in excess of 25 per cent,” it added. MLL has developed for BEL a fully redesigned and consolidated logistics network, with storage optimisation, transportation management and inventory movement through technology, best practice and automation, the statement said.