Bank staffers, central govt staff may soon be allowed to board local trains in Mumbai

Nationalized bank staffers, central government staffers from select sectors will soon be allowed to access the suburban train services in Mumbai, according to reports.

Nationalized bank employees along with employees from income tax, goods and services tax, customs, defence and postal will be able to access the local train services in the city, the Times of India reported.

No decision regarding staffers from private banks has been made yet. The decision comes as various staffers, including bankers, are facing issues in reaching to their workplace.

Western Railways had resumed local train services on June 15 for ferrying essential workers. The list of workers permitted to access these services as identified by the State government and shared with the Railways included those belonging to the seven municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking, Mantralaya, Central and State government offices and all government and private hospitals, as per previous reports.

Banking staff had voiced their issues ad discontentment at not being included in the list across social media platforms.

The central and state governments have approved the request to expand the list. More details are likely to be discussed today according to the TOI report. No specifications related to when these staffers will be permitted to board the local trains have been made yet, it said.

Meanwhile, WR on Monday added 40 additional services in the Mumbai suburban section in addition to the 162 train services currently plying on the route.