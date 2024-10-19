Bureau Civil Aviation Security director general Zulfiquar Hasan has said all security protocols in the country are robust and passengers should not worry about about air travel.

Hasan chaired a meeting with with chief executive officers and senior executives of airlines on Saturday to discuss ways to minimise inconvenience while adhering to security protocols.

The meeting was held as Indian carriers continue to receive threats. Twenty flights received bomb threats on Saturday all of which turned out of hoaxes upon checks.

Whenever a threatening message is received a threat assessment committee is activated at airports. Based on its contents the threat severity is assessed as specific or non specific and further security actions are taken.

“Indian skies are absolutely safe. The current protocol (to deal with the situation) is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear and in fact fly even more,” Hasan said in a statement.