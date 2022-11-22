Jet Airways’ Aviation Security Training Institute’s (ASTI) accreditation has been revoked by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

In a letter dated November 18 and addressed to the Chief Security Officer, Jet Airways Aviation Security Institute, BCAS said: “The competent authority has revoked the accreditation granted to both the ASTIs of Jet Airways at Gurugram and Mumbai. Airline may apply afresh for approval of its ASTI as and when it is ready for inspection in accordance with Annexure ’A’ of NCASTP.”

It is a mandatory accreditation required by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) (NCASTP) for an institute imparting aviation security functions.

In response to this, a spokesperson on behalf of Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the winning bidder of Jet Airways, said, “We had voluntarily surrendered the ASTIs of Jet 1.0, initiating the process through an e-mail request to the BCAS on June 29, 2022. We confirm that the strategic decision to surrender the ASTI has no relation to the revival or re-launch of Jet Airways. Upon the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the security function will be reactivated and fresh approvals shall be sought for the new infrastructural set-up. It should be further noted that having an in-house ASTI is a choice made by airlines, and it is not a mandatory requirement.”

Jet Airways was grounded in 2019 over unpdaid dues. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium had emerged as the winning bidder for the airline. However, since then the airline is yet to fly. Jet’s revival has had multiple roadblocks.

In a recent clarification statement on Friday, JKC said that after the NCLT’s approval, all conditions precedent, as outlined in the resolution plan, were completed by May 20, 2022, and the necessary filings in this regard were made before the NCLT on May 21, 2022. “We have not breached any term of the resolution plan, and we remain committed to the revival of Jet Airways,” it said.

JKC said it has deposited ₹150 crore as required under the court-approved resolution plan with the lenders, with the remaining amounts to be invested only after the next steps of NCLT are fulfilled in terms of the handover of the company to the consortium.

As per the revival plan, the consortium proposed a total infusion of ₹1,375 crore. This includes ₹900 crore towards capex and working capital and ₹475 crore to settle claims of all creditors. Of this, ₹52 crore has been set aside for the employees and workmen, the rest is saved for the lenders.