Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, has secured additional orders of more than ₹500 crores since its last disclosure on September 11, 2024. With these new orders, BEL’s total order book for the current fiscal year stands at ₹7,689 crore.

The major orders received include EMI shelters, AMC for Integrated Air Command and Control System nodes, spares for gun systems and radars, communication system, etc.