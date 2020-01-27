Bengaluru airport enables seamless passenger movement

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, which has seen all-time high passenger arrivals and departures, has introduced several technological initiatives to enable a hassle-free and seamless movement of passengers.
Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, “Passengers have come to associate our airport with a high-quality travel experience. With passenger volumes increasing, we have launched initiatives such as the fully-automated self-bag-drop machines and Smart security lanes.”
"We even did a real-life test of the biometric-based self-boarding process – DigiYatra. The citizens of Bengaluru have come to associate the airport with more than just travel. The Quad and the Concert Arena now draw non-travellers to the airport, as well,” Marar added.
"The aviation market in India is in recovery mode after a volatile period. We estimate that passenger volumes at the airport will be between 55 and 65 million passengers per annum (mppa) in the next five years. To support this growth, BIAL is investing Rs 13,000 crore for infrastructure expansion, including the south runway, which is operational, and the first phase of Terminal 2.”
Among the airlines, Indigo continued to lead as their passenger figures, to and from Bengaluru, rose by 13 per cent from 13.81 mppa in 2018 to 15.61 mppa in CY 2019. On the domestic front, Delhi (13,186) and Mumbai (11,801) continued to be the most travelled destinations from Bengaluru while Singapore (1,628) and Dubai (1,488) were the top international cities by annual scheduled passenger movement CY19.
Seven new destinations and two new international airlines were introduced in 2019. Two more – Japan Airlines to Tokyo and Lufthansa to Munich – are set to operate from Summer 2020.
Currently, Bengaluru is connected to 82 destinations, including 25 international cities. 36 passenger airlines (eight domestic and 24 international, including four Indian carriers) operate to and from the airport on a regular basis. In addition, there are 14 cargo airlines, including two Indian carriers.
BIAL has recently entered into an agreement with Phase 1 Events and Embassy Group to manage and operate a Concert Arena, scheduled to be ready by the end of 2021. This multipurpose arena will take entertainment to a new level, enabling the coming together of world-class music bands from across the globe, sporting events, expos and exhibitions, round the year.
