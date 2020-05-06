Bengaluru airport exports 1,425 tonnes of perishables in April

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru processed 1,425 tonnes of perishable cargo in April.
The countrywide lock-down and subsequent blockade of district borders by the Karnataka government have had a significant impact on the movement of cargo. As a result, export of perishables saw a 49 per cent drop, from 2,770 tonnes processed during the same month last year. The drop was largely owing to restriction on transportation, shortage of farm workers and various other issues faced by farmers and shippers.
Doha was the top destination for perishables from Bengaluru, having received 834 tonnes; Dubai was second, with 146 tonnes, and London third at 110 tonnes. Ten airlines, including two Indian carriers, transported perishables, from various parts of Karnataka, to 28 international destinations.
To facilitate the export of perishable cargo, infrastructure at the Bengaluru airport has been built to provide a solution for the rapid distribution of perishable cargo, making it the most-preferred cargo airport in South India.
The airport has a dedicated cold zone — AISATS Coolport — with the capacity to handle 40,000 tonnes per annum with temperature zones ranging from -25 to +25 degrees Centigrade, under the same roof. Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore, too, has a cold zone, measuring 8,500 square feet with the capacity to handle 20 ULD (Unit Load Device) Pallets across temperatures of 15-25 degrees Centigrade and 2 ULD Pallets across temperatures of 2-8 degrees Centigrade.
