Bengaluru airport facilitates transit of 3,000 foreign nationals during lockdown

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has facilitated safe transit of nearly 3,000 foreign nationals, with 22 flights flying the passengers to 17 destinations across the world from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru during the lockdown, BIAL has said.

While Tokyo saw the largest number of passengers with JAL (Japan Airlines) operating three flights over three consecutive days, Incheon (South Korea) was second, with Korean Air operating one flight.

The other destinations were Azerbaijan, Baghdad, Cairo, Colombo, Doha, Frankfurt, London, Male, Muscat, Paris, Paro (Bhutan), Riyadh, Rome and Stockholm and Tbilisi (Georgia).

The first evacuation from the airport was to Frankfurt with Air India operating a flight on March 31. Of these destinations, this was the first time the Bengaluru airport Airport facilitated flights to eight cities — Baku (Azerbaijan), Baghdad, Cairo, Incheon, Paro (Bhutan), Rome and Stockholm and Tbilisi (Georgia).

Sanitised

The flights were coordinated between governments to help foreign nationals, stranded in Bengaluru and across South India due to the nationwide lockdown, return home. In preparation for each of the flight, the terminal and other passenger touch points were cleaned, fumigated and sanitised to ensure passenger safety.

With the support of BIAL staff at the terminal, working with CISF, Immigration and airline staff, it was ensured that passengers maintained social distance and had access to hand sanitisers and masks.

Meanwhile, with scheduled passenger operations coming to a halt, BIAL has undertaken an intense cleaning and sanitisation drive across the airport to safeguard health of passengers and employees, as well as to ensure the highest standards of hygiene, it said. The terminal, airside and landside infrastructure have undergone multiple rounds of deep cleaning and disinfection. In addition, flooring across the terminal has been polished, waiting to welcome passengers back, BIAL said.