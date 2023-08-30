Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, initially set to begin international operations on August 31, has postponed its launch date. The airport, developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and inaugurated in November 2022, had planned to shift international flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2.

However, the airport company has issued a statement confirming the delay: “The proposed shifting of International operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. After consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations tomorrow.” The last-minute decision was made during a final preparedness review to ensure a seamless transition for passengers. International operations will continue to operate from Terminal 1 until further notice, it added.

The company has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and has urged international passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information. A confirmed date for the transition will be announced on August 31.

According to report, Singapore Airlines was supposed to be the first airline to operate from the T2.

Terminal 2, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022, became operational for domestic flights on January 15 of the following year. Although Terminal 2 handles domestic flights exclusively, efforts have been made to provide amenities for future international travellers. Immigration counters, customs offices, duty-free shops, retail, and food and beverage outlets have been set up in Terminal 2. Passengers can also avail a complimentary shuttle service between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit