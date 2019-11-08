Bengaluru airport to achieve Air Traffic Movements of 700 per day

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB) — operated by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), is expected to achieve Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of about 700 per day (611 domestic and 89 international).
“As the season progresses, the daily ATMs are expected to reach 727 (635 Domestic and 92 International),” said a BLR Airport release.
The hourly runway capacity is expected to continue to be 40 movements per hour. The average international ATMs for Winter 2019-20 is expected to grow at 12 per cent over Summer 2019, while domestic movements are expected to grow by16 per cent. The overall growth forecast for the winter schedule is pegged at 16 per cent.
The top international airline during this schedule by ATMs will be IndiGo with 17.9 per cent market share, followed by Air India with 9.7 per cent.
On the domestic front, IndiGo continues to lead with 51.2 per cent market share, followed by SpiceJet with 15.7 per cent.
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...