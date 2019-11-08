Bengaluru airport to achieve Air Traffic Movements of 700 per day

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB) — operated by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), is expected to achieve Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of about 700 per day (611 domestic and 89 international).

“As the season progresses, the daily ATMs are expected to reach 727 (635 Domestic and 92 International),” said a BLR Airport release.

The hourly runway capacity is expected to continue to be 40 movements per hour. The average international ATMs for Winter 2019-20 is expected to grow at 12 per cent over Summer 2019, while domestic movements are expected to grow by16 per cent. The overall growth forecast for the winter schedule is pegged at 16 per cent.

The top international airline during this schedule by ATMs will be IndiGo with 17.9 per cent market share, followed by Air India with 9.7 per cent.

On the domestic front, IndiGo continues to lead with 51.2 per cent market share, followed by SpiceJet with 15.7 per cent.