Tracks damaged at many locations in Bengaluru-Mangaluru ghat section

Rail transport on the ghat section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road stations on Mangaluru-Bengaluru route has been affected adversely.

A press release by the South Western Railway zone said that there have been 30 incidents of landslips and the cases of boulder and tree fall on the track between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road stations in the past five days.

The rainfall in Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road stretch is almost double that of the last cumulative year. The section between Subramanya Road and Donigal stations on the route has become vulnerable, it said.

In view of weather warning received from State government for August 10 and 11 all the Railway staff and labourers from the ghat section have been evacuated and lodged at Subramanya Road railway station till clearance is received from State government to move the staff, it said.

Some trains on the route will remain cancelled till August 23, it said.