BG Mallya, Assistant General Manager, Southern Railway (SR), on Wednesday took charge as General Manager of Integral Coach Factory, said sources.

Mallya, an officer of 1985 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, took charge as AGM of SR in September 2020. Prior to that he was Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of South Western Railway.

In April 2022, Mallya assumed the Administrative and Financial powers of the General Manager, SR as delegated by the Railway Board. He was in charge till November 2022 when RN Singh took over as GM.

