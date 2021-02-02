Bharat Electronics to showcase R&D capabilities at air show

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Defence PSU, will showcase its R&D capabilities by launching and demonstrating new products and technologies at Aero India 2021.

The company has products and systems spanning every domain of its business and are clustered as Airborne & Space Application, Satellite and Space Application, Products and Systems for Self-Reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence Systems, Land and Naval Products and Systems, Communication and Laser based Products, Non-Defence/Diversification and Outdoor Display Products.

According to a company release, some of the new products and technologies on display in the area of airborne & space/satellite applications include self-protection suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), hand-held field signal generator, airborne & ground spread spectrum modem, backpack anti-drone system, BE NAVIC 705, compact time reference server (airborne), VPX architecture-based SDR for air borne platforms and airborne sonar.

Totally, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative will be on display, including airborne missile electronics, receivers for EW systems and many others such as 2KW fuel cell, FO gyro-based sensor packaged unit, athremal laser transmitter, IR jammer, call manager & media gateway, C-Band Tropo power amplifier and IR seekers missiles.

Other innovative solutions and artificial intelligence systems on display in the area of high-performance computing & artificial intelligence systems will include RRO (software-based solution), secure video conferencing solution, generic networking system, imagery solution for Defence and civilian applications, automatic train supervision system for DMRC and maritime rescue coordination centre, besides others.

BEL will also showcase its Land and Naval Products and Systems comprising QRSAM Radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR (FMCW), coastal surveillance system, GBMES, Single Combat Vehicle (QRSAM), and weapon control system, among others.

BEL will also display communication and laser-based products, including MODEM for Troposcatter communication system, encryptors, frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) radar for fog vision and drone guard systems for Railways, 4G secure phone and 5G Tablet PC, high-power fibre laser, Li Fi high speed communication system and software defined radio under the communication and electro optics segments.

Besides, products for non-applications like ventilators and dialysis machine, smart city platforms with IoT components, etc, will also be showcased. The highlight of BEL’s outdoor display will be mini shelter-based Mini C4I system, Atulya (ADFCR), CTFCR (X-APAR on 4 x 4), WLR (Mountain Version) and anti drone system. The entire set of state-of-art equipment on offer will be a force multiplier for any Defence force.