Bhopal-Chennai direct flight flagged off

A direct flight between Bhopal and Chennai was flagged-off on Wednesday by the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Post the flagging off, Bhopal will now be connected to ten Indian cities, namely, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Prayagraj, Agra, Ahmedabad, Raipur and Chennai.

The weekly flights from Bhopal are also up to 216 flights, from 94, up 150 per cent.

IndiGo, will be operating on the Bhopal–Chennai route, would deploy its A320, a 150-seater twin turbofan engine aircraft used on domestic routes.

“With this new flight launch, the total number of departures from Bhopal on average will be 10 daily flights with 44 daily departure flights from the state of Madhya Pradesh,” a government statement said.

Other projects

A new Flying Training School (FTO) in Khajuraho will be inaugurated and recently Khajuraho was connected with Delhi.

In Bhopal, the tender process for an MRO has been awarded and the work will start on it too, Scindia said.

In Indore, an international cargo facility is already operational, and a domestic facility will be constructed by the year end, he added.

“We are also discussing with the state government about how to expand Indore Airport on the basis of a greenfield airport. In Gwalior, both the ministry and state government are working for establishing a new airport. Five drone schools, one each in Gwalior, Satna, Jabalpur, Indore and Bhopal were sanctioned by the ministry,” the Union Minister said.

According to him, four sites were suggested by the state government to the Centre and two were shortlisted. The Ministry is awaiting reply from the state government on the final site for initiating the work.