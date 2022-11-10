BL Agro, has been granted naming rights of New Delhi Railway Station platforms 14, 15 and 16. The tenure of the rights will be for one year initially, beginning October 2022.

This is the first time that such a tie-up with a private player.

Two platforms – numbers 14 and 15 – will now be branded as ‘Nourish Platform 14 and 15’ and Platform 16, the one on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station, will be branded as ‘Bail Kolhu Platform No. 16’, the company said in a statement.

According to Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro, “A majority of the trains that depart from platforms 14, 15 and 16 are for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the two states where the bulk of its target audience resides. On average, each platform handles 13 to 23 trains per day, and the daily passenger count at the railway station is around 2 lakh.”