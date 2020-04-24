Blue Dart to fly on international routes to bring medical equipment and essentials to India

Blue Dart Express Ltd., a logistics company providing courier delivery services, recently operated its Boeing 757-200 freighter cross border on the Kolkata – Guangzhou, China – Guwahati - Kolkata route to bring critical PPE and COVID-19 related medical supplies. Blue Dart freighters with a carrying capacity of 34 tonnes are flying on international routes to ensure continuity of essential supply chain in India, as per the company’s official report.

Earlier this month, Blue Dart freighters flew on Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata route frequently and are scheduled to fly on Delhi – Guangzhou, China – Delhi, and Kolkata – Guangzhou, China – Kolkata routes through the month of April 2020.

Blue Dart mentioned that it has been flying its 6 Boeing 757- 200 freighters across major metropolitan cities in India to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain of essentials, including medical equipment, testing kits, reagents, respirators, surgical masks and gloves among other pharmaceutical supplies.

The courier company informed that it is working closely with the Centre, to ensure door-to-door delivery carrying inter-state and international supplies of essential goods through its strong air and ground express network.

From a charter load to critical shipments the air express company said it had transported tonnes of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nation-wide lockdown began, fulfilling its promise to keep the mission-critical supply chain running and help the nation in fighting this war against the global pandemic.

Ketan Kulkarni CMO & Head – Business Development stated in the official release: “To ensure continuity of the global supply chain and help our nation and companies to adapt their operations during this critical health crisis, Blue Dart is flying Boeing 757-200 freighters round-the-clock to carry medical and other vital supplies in these difficult times and is firmly committed and honoured to be a part of the Government’s ‘Lifeline Udan’ initiative.”

He added that since the lockdown began, BlueDart has operated numerous cargo flights transporting more than thousands of tons of medical supplies, medicines, medical devices, and other essential items for various state governments, medical and pharma companies.

He further added: “At Blue Dart, we are working on a 2-pronged strategy to prepare the logistics infrastructure for being future-ready and ensure both lines operate smoothly – essential supplies to fight Covid-19 and all other non-essential supplies in the pipeline post the lockdown exit.”

In addition to this, Blue Dart mentioned that it is providing support with daily shipments across India for requisitioned items by State Governments, Municipalities, Hospitals and Research Centres. Some of these include special food for paralytic children; medicines for senior citizens residing in another town sent by their children; important and confidential papers for legal agreements; masks for cancer affected children as well as healthcare staff; temperature-controlled medicines that need to be maintained at a specific temperature.