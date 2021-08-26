Boeing Max 737 to fly again in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday allowed Boeing Max aircraft to fly again in the country. On account of two fatal accidents, the regulator had prohibited operation of such planes with effect from March 2019.

As on date, SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier that has 8 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The company has 13 such aircraft in single class configuration with capacity to carry 189 passengers. Earlier, the now grounded Jet Airways had five such aircraft.

In its order dated August 26, the DGCA said Boeing 737 Max planes are permitted “only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service.”

On March 13, 2019, all Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India by the DGCA after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane on March 10 near Addis Ababa which left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has been modifying the 737 Max plane since then so that various countries’ regulators, including the DGCA, permit its passenger flight operations again.

On March 13, 2019, SpiceJet had to ground 12 Max planes, forcing it to cancel a significant number of flights on that day as well as the next.

Jet Airways had five Max planes in its fleet, but they were already grounded as on March 13, 2019, due to non-payment of dues to the lessors. A month later, the full-service carrier had shut down its operations due to lack of funds. In March 2019 itself, several countries grounded 737 Max planes.

In October 2018, a 737 Max plane operated by Lion Air had crashed in Indonesia, killing 180 people.

SpiceJet inks settlement

Earlier in the day, before the DGCA order was made public, SpiceJet announced that it had entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of Max aircraft, paving the way for the airline’s 737 Max aircraft to return to service. The airline expects to start operations of Max aircraft by September-end subject to regulatory approvals.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “As India emerges from Covid and air traffic picks up again, the Max aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion. With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottomline.