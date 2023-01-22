NASA, Boeing and partners are looking to cut fuel use and emissions up to 30 per cent in single aisle airplanes. Advances in sustainable technology are crucial to reaching civil aviation’s goal to be net zero carbon emissions by 2050. NASA has selected Boeing and its industry team to lead the development and flight testing of a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing demonstrator airplane.

MOL receives methanol fuelled vessel, Cypress Sun

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd has taken the delivery of the Cypress Sun, a dual-fuel methanol carrier that can run on either methanol or conventional heavy fuel oil from the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. The vessel is a sister ship to the Capilano Sun which was delivered in 2021. Methanol fuel can reduce sulphur oxide emissions by up to 99 per cent, nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80 per cent and CO2 emissions by up to 15 per cent in comparison to burning conventional marine fuel.

Climate risks to ports could have huge economic impact

Nearly nine in ten major ports globally are exposed to damaging climate hazards, resulting in escalating economic impacts on global trade, according to a new research from the University of Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute. Ports are located in hazard-prone areas along the coast and close to rivers. They have to cope with rising sea level and more severe storms because of climate change. This could cause physical damages to port infrastructure and disrupt port operations with far-reaching consequences.