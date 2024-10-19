A Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight was being checked at the Chandigarh airport here following a bomb threat on Saturday, said official sources.
The plane was being checked thoroughly by the airport authorities at the isolation bay, they said.
Meanwhile, Indigo said that upon landing, the aircraft was isolated and all passengers were safely disembarked.
A series of bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes. Most threats were received through social media and most of them turned out to be hoaxes.
- Also read: IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; nothing suspicious found
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.