A Hyderabad-Chandigarh IndiGo flight was being checked at the Chandigarh airport here following a bomb threat on Saturday, said official sources.

The plane was being checked thoroughly by the airport authorities at the isolation bay, they said.

Meanwhile, Indigo said that upon landing, the aircraft was isolated and all passengers were safely disembarked.

A series of bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes. Most threats were received through social media and most of them turned out to be hoaxes.