Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing all bomb threats to Indian airlines’ aircraft that have led to multiple diversions and the scrambling of F-15 fighter jets in Singapore in the past three days.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary measures are taken against such actions. We are committed in maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our topmost priority,” Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a X post on Wednesday.

— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) October 16, 2024

There have been 15 bomb threats to different carriers in the past three days, all of which have turned out to be hoaxes. In some of the cases, the threats were put up on a social media platform.

“Mumbai police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting three flights. All other responsible for the disruptions will be duly identified and prosecuted,” Naidu said.

An Air India Boeing 777 aircraft bound for Chicago was among those targeted with a hoax threat. The plane diverted to an airport in a remote Canadian town of Iqaluit on Tuesday and stranded passengers were flown to Chicago by a Canadian air force plane.

“We thank the Canadian authorities and authorities at Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to the passengers and Air India during this unexpected disruption,” Air India said in a statement.

