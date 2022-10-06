Booking Holdings, a US-based travel technology company has opened a new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The second of the company’s Centres of Excellence to launch globally, it will serve as a hub for skilled talent, leveraging industry best practices, and supporting financial systems, and software development.

It will also enable collaboration opportunities across FinTech and other key functions for Booking Holdings and its brands, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, said the company.

“Bengaluru is home to a large, highly skilled, and diverse talent pool, with a flourishing reputation for technology and finance, which makes this a great place to open our second Centre of Excellence,” said Paulo Pisano, Chief Human Resources Officer for Booking Holdings.

“Those who work in this centre will play an important, collaborative and exciting role in supporting the company’s growing FinTech capabilities, and leveraging digital travel innovation to enhance the experience for travelers and travel service providers around the world,” he added.

With demand re-emerging as travel restrictions ease around the world and the industry continues its journey to recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Centre of Excellence will support the company’s growth, and goals, said the company.

The centre is said to offer myriad opportunities in FinTech, IT, and other functions - including roles in infrastructure engineering and architecture, software, and financial systems development.