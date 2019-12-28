Bounce partners with Bengaluru Railway Division to offer last mile connectivity

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Bounce, a dock-less scooter company, has partnered with the South Western Railway’s (SWR) Bengaluru Division to offer last-mile connectivity in Bengaluru city.
The company plans to introduce around 698 scooters at 13 Bengaluru railway stations. Ajay Kumar Singh, General manager, SWR along with Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce inaugurated the Bounce hubs at Yelahanka.
Bounce scooters will make their debut at Bellandur, Yelahanka, Banaswadi, Hoodi Halt, Whitefield, Nayandahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Kengeri, Krishnarajapuram, Bangalore Cantonment, Bangalore East, Baiyappanahalli and Malleswaram shortly. Parking lots have been allotted at two entrances in each of these stations, to pick up or drop off Bounce bikes.
. By providing accessible and reliable shared bike service from the premise of railway stations, Bounce aims to improve connectivity and encourage citizens to use railway services.
Hallekere said, “Our mission is to work with the existing mobility options and disrupt it through technological intervention & innovation. With the load on road infrastructure there is an urgent need to shift away from personal mobility to public transportation and shared mobility. To increase adoption of public transportation, it is imperative to create integrated multimodal connectivity to make daily commute seamless.”
“We're happy to be working with authorities such as Bengaluru Division, who recognize the importance of shared mobility services and enable us further to provide accessible mobility. This is happening for the first time ever in the country and we are positive that it would help lakhs of railway commuters with their first and last mile commute,” he added.
Suburban rail connectivity
Since the last two years, there has been a significant increase in the number of people using the suburban rail service. It is particularly popular among office-goers looking to avoid traffic. This year 1.5 lakh passengers opted to travel by the South Western Railway’s intracity trains, an increase from 1.4 lakh passengers in 2016-17.
This increase is an encouraging sign; as per a recent proposal by RITES, the suburban trains are projected to have a total daily ridership of 9.28 lakh in 2025. At a time, when hours spent commuting have gone up because of traffic congestion, suburban railway act as a cheap and fast alternative for long commute. However, first and last mile connectivity is still a critical issue.
A recent survey showed that 70% of citizens in Bengaluru felt the need for improving first and last mile connectivity.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...