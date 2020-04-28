Bounce’s new initiative enables citizens to lend their vehicles to frontline workers during Covid-19 temporarily

India-based dockless scooter sharing company Bounce on Tuesday announced its ‘Scooter Hero’ initiative where individuals can lend their vehicles to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative enables people to sign up their idle personal bikes and scooters to be shared with frontline workers.

“Given the national lockdown due to COVID19 and limited availability of services, mobility has become restricted. Several frontline warriors are facing difficulty in mobility, while millions of scooters are lying idle across the country. Bounce aims to ease transportation for essential service providers with this initiative,” the company said in an official statement.

Individual who are signing up for the initiative will have the option to lend their vehicles free of cost or for a fixed charge.

“Individuals who are enlisting their vehicle have the option of giving their vehicle to be used free of charge or can charge up to ₹80 per day. This can potentially help thousands of people from the economically weaker section to earn some money from their idle assets,” the company said.

As public transportation remains closed, many healthcare workers, civic authorities and delivery executives as facing difficulty with mobility. Individuals can sign-up at scooterhero.bounceshare.com and enlist their idle two-wheeler to be used for frontline workers through the Scooter Hero initiative.