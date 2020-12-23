Boxes from Chennai port’s terminals to be cleared at CWC Madhavaram and ICD Tondiarpet

The Customs Department on Wednesday has permitted self-sealed container meant for exports from Chennai port’s terminals to be cleared at CWC Madhavaram and ICD Tondiarpet up to January 1, 2021. This is in addition to the existing facility at CWC Tiruvottiyur.

To further ease movement of containers to the Chennai port, the Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) had discussions with Concor and the two private container terminals inside the Chennai port. It was decided in the meeting that Concor will run daily shuttle service from their facility at Tondiarpert to the port. Concor has assured that it will ensure delivery of containers received at its yard within 12 hours to the port.

Facilities to generate shipping bill, seal verification of containers, issuance of other necessary documents like Form 13/EIR also can be completed at Tondiarpet extended gate. The Concor yard at Tondiarpet ICD has a capacity to handle around 10,000 containers.

The two private terminals at the Chennai port will issue Form 13/EIR to all the containers received at the extended gate in Tondiarpet and will facility vessel connectivity in time. The ChPT has advised the trade to make use of the facility and drop the export containers at the extended gate at Tondiarpet for onward movement to the port by rail, the release said.