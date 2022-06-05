BPCL wins Business Excellence award for cargo handling at Cochin Port

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has received the “Excellence in Business Performance in cargo/ship handling at Cochin Port” award for 2021-22.

In 2021-22, around 20 million tonnes of cargo belonging to BPCL was handled at Cochin Port. This is about 58 per cent of the cargo handled at Cochin Port, a statement said.

The Kochi Refinery team led by M. Sankar, Chief General Manager (Manufacturing), with SK Shukla, General Manager (Oil Movement &Storage) and Philly Cherian, Deputy General Manager (Oil Movement &Storage - Marine Operations) received the award from the Chairperson of Cochin Port. M Beena IAS.

Official sources said that the market has come up from the Covid sluggishness, and currently, the refinery is operating at the design throughput level. For FY23, MS demand is expected to grow by 3 per cent over FY22, and HSD is expected to grow by 2 per cent over last financial year.

There were exports in the financial year 2021-22 due to low domestic demand. The export of HSD was 512.8 TMT, Naphtha (177.2 TMT), Reformate (30.6 TMT) and MS (136.4 TMT).

For FY23, the HSD export of 311 TMT is planned so far. For other products, the export plan will be decided based on the domestic demand, the sources said.

On the expansion work of the existing pipeline network, the sources said there are plans to extend 20-inch white oil line from North Tanker Berth to Cochin Oil Terminal.