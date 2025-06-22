British Airways paused flights to Dubai and Doha, increasing aviation disruptions in the Persian Gulf after the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran vowed to retaliate.

The London-based carrier canceled several flights to Dubai and diverted two planes bound for the emirate overnight, according to data from Flightradar24. One flight took off from Heathrow Airport Saturday night and was diverted to Zurich after it reached Saudi Arabia’s airspace in the early hours of Sunday, according to the flight tracking site. Another Dubai-bound jet returned to Heathrow after going as far as Egypt.

The carrier also cancelled flights to Qatar’s capital Doha on Sunday and halted routes to Bahrain through the end of the month due to operational constraints and airspace restrictions. Several American and European airlines paused flights to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar last week after Israel started bombarding Iran.

British Airways said it has adjusted its flight schedule as a result of recent events to ensure the safety of customers and crew.

The moves highlight growing worries in a slice of the Middle East that is typically considered safe and sheltered from regional dislocations. US President Donald Trump said American bombers struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites on Sunday and threatened more attacks if Tehran doesn’t capitulate, pulling the US directly into the country’s conflict with Israel despite his longtime promises to avoid new wars.

Iran has threatened to hit US bases in the Persian Gulf if Washington gets involved and close down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil trade waterway it borders with the UAE and Oman. Qatar hosts the largest US base in the region, while Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Bahrain said on Sunday that it is activating remote work for 70 per cent of all government ministries and departments in light of regional developments.

Published on June 22, 2025