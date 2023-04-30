The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has given a one-month extension for the three airports in Kerala for the process of converting CUDCT (Common User Domestic Cargo Terminal) to RA (regulated agent) mode.

In RA mode, all operations of the air cargo terminal should be carried out by a single entity.

Kerala Exporters Forum has taken up the matter with the authorities seeking an extension of time for RA mode mainly due to the shortage of sufficient trained staff in these airports, saying that it would hit cargo handling operations and lead to the diversion of cargo to neighbouring airports in other states.

The Forum submitted several representations including to Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, and MK Raghavan MP for their urgent intervention in the matter.

Sufficient time provided

In the letter forwarded to airports, BCAS reiterated that they have already provided sufficient time to convert from CUDCT to RA facilities. The airports have been directed to take immediate measures within the stipulated time to convert to RA facilities wherein the time frame has been extended up to May 31.

Munshid Ali, Secretary of Kerala Exporters Forum, said the one-month extension for RA implementation is too short as recruitment of experienced staff would take more time due to the shortage of certified screeners in the market. Recruiting freshers is not workable as it will take minimum of two months for training a screener for the job.