Bureau of Energy Efficiency to lead the way for EV-charging infrastructure

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will be the Central nodal agency to act as the key facilitator in installing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) throughout the country.
A provision for a State nodal agency to be nominated by the State governments has also been made in the revised guidelines and specifications for charging infrastructure issued on Friday. The new guidelines shall supersede the earlier ones issued by the Ministry of Power on December 14, 2018.
The new guidelines have proposed a phase-wise installation of an appropriate network of charging infrastructure throughout the country ensuring that at least one charging station should be available in a grid of 3 km X 3 km in the cities and one charging station at every 25 km on both sides of highways/roads.
“It has been envisaged that in the first phase (between 1 to 3 years) all mega cities, with population of 4 million plus as per census 2011, all existing expressways connected to these mega cities & important highways connected with each of these mega cities may be taken up for coverage, while in the second phase (3-5 years) big cities like State capitals, Union Territory headquarters may be covered for distributed and demonstrative effect. Further, important highways connected with each of these mega cities may also be taken up for coverage,” an official statement said.
“To address the range anxiety in inter-city travel and long range and/or heavy duty EVs it has been provided that fast charging station for long range and/or heavy duty EVs like buses/trucks etc., shall be installed at every 100 kms, shall be installed one on each side of the highways/road located preferably within/alongside the public charging station (PCS),” the statement added.
The Ministry of Power has also reiterated that setting up of PCS shall be a de-licensed activity and any individual/entity is free to set up public charging stations.
This has also been noted in the new guidelines that allow different standards (viz. CCS, CHAdeMO, Type-2 AC, Bharat AC 001) to be installed, thus ensuring that the PCS owners have the freedom to install the chargers as per the market requirement.
