By March 2021, freight trains can ply on 40% of freight corridor

By March next year, 40 per cent of the ongoing dedicated rail freight corridor will be operationalised, paving the way for trains to carry cargo speedily between the regions connected by the special cargo corridor.
The move will also empty tracks on the existing Indian Railways network, clearing the road for faster passenger trains to ply on it. Specifically, the congestion of passenger trains on the Mughalsarai-Delhi section will be eased.
On Friday, a trial run was done on the Bhadan-Khurja section. This stretch was constructed by the joint venture of Tata Projects and Aldesa (for civil work) and Alstom (system work or signalling).
“This financial year 2020-21, a 1,100-km route comprising Khurja-Bhaupur (359 km), Palanpur-Rewari (641 km) and Ganjkhawja-Chiralapathu (100 km) will be operationalised,” stated by RN Singh, MD, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), the special purpose vehicle of Indian Railways implementing the project.
The remaining route of 1,700 km will be completed by June 2022, added a press statement.
The dedicated freight corridor (DFC) is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects undertaken by the Government of India, with an overall cost of ₹81,459 crore.
It comprises the Western DFC with a length of 1,504 km from JN Port (Mumbai) to Dadri; and the Eastern DFC of 1,856 km from Sahnewal near Ludhiana to Dankuni in West Bengal.
On the Western DFC, roll-on roll-off services — allowing vehicles to be transported atop rail wagons — are expected, a DFCCIL official told BusinessLine.
On the Western corridor, more than 600 trial runs of trains has been done till date, including double-stack container trains, according to the statement.
DFCCIL will allow heavier, longer freight trains to ply faster on its network, effectively increasing the rail share of cargo movement and lowering the cost of logistics.
