New Delhi

The Union Cabinet, on Monday, approved a 309 km long new rail line project, pegged at an estimated cost of over ₹18,000 crore, connecting Indore and Manmad.

The approved project will not only connect the commercial hubs of Mumbai and Indore but will also provide the shortest rail route between them.

The new line will be passing through two districts in Maharashtra -- Nashik and Dhule -- and four districts in Madhya Pradesh – Barwani, Khargone, Dhar and Indore.

The project is expected to be completed in seven to eight years.

“The line between Indore and Manmad will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, enhance efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways.

He said, the project is result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, and has been possible through integrated planning.

It will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, he added.

Once the Manmad-Indore line is completed, it will provide direct connectivity from the JNPA port and other ports to Pithampur Auto Cluster, which houses 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries, the Minister said.

“Project will also provide direct connectivity to millet producing districts of Madhya Pradesh and onion producing districts of Maharashtra which further facilitates in the distribution of the same to northern and southern parts of the country,” Vaishnaw said.

The Indore-Manmad rail line project will see construction of 30 new stations while enhancing connectivity to the aspirational district of Barwani. The project will also include the construction of 21-km-long tunnel and seven large bridges.

Transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, containers, iron ore, steel, cement and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) will also get a boost post the project materialising.

“The project will promote tourism in the region by providing shorter route between Western or South-Western part of the country and Central India. Impact will be seen across tourism and religious places along Ujjain – Indore region including Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple,” Vaishnaw said.

The capacity augmentation work is expected to add 26 million tonnes of freight traffic per annum, reduce oil imports by 18 crore litres, and lower CO2 emissions by 138 crore kilograms.

