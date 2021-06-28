Camions Logistics raises $20 mn via Series B round

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Camions Logistics Solutions Private Ltd (GoBOLT), a technology-led logistics company, has raised $20 million through its Series B round from Paragon Partners Growth Fund II and existing investor Aavishkaar Capital.
The round also includes small secondary components and debt lines from private banks. Sumeet Nindrajog, Co-Founder and Senior Partner from Paragon Partners, will join the company’s board.
Sumeet Nindrajog, Co-Founder and Senior Partner, Paragon Partners, said: “GoBOLT is Paragon’s first investment in the logistics sector across the two funds and is in line with our investment strategy of partnering with high-calibre entrepreneurs with compelling business models and assisting them in scaling up operations”.
“With the introduction of GST and increasing modernisation of the highway network, the industry is experiencing a structural shift with strong tailwinds. Furthermore, Covid-19 has provided a fillip to the e-commerce industry and agile tech-led profitable players such as GoBOLT stand well placed to cater to the strong industry growth,” he added.
The transaction advisors included Haitong as the investment bankers, Alvarez & Marsal on commercial and financial diligence, PriceWaterHouseCoopers on ESG diligence, while Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Company and Vertices Partners were the legal advisors.
