Campbell Wilson appointed CEO and MD of Air India

Tata Sons on Thursday announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (MD) of Air India.

The Air India board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.

Wilson, 50, is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. He has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines, it added.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline."

Earlier in February this year, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. However, he declined to take up the position amid controversies over his views related to India.