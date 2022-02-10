Canadian low-cost airline Lynx opts for iFlight platform from IBS Software

Thiruvananthapuram-based IBS Software has said that its iFlight digital platform will optimise flight and crew operations of Canadian carrier Lynx Air, in keeping with the airline’s ultra low-cost business model.

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour, cruise and hospitality industries. Its solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programmes, staff travel and air-cargo management.

Full digital ops platform

The iFlight package provides a fully digital, integrated operations platform, simplifying and automating processes and systems to deliver optimal efficiency, regulatory compliance and reduced operating costs. Its modular design will enable Lynx to scale operations effectively, as it ramps up its fleet to 46 and expands its network over the coming years.

Lynx joins more than 50 airlines around the globe that currently use the iFlight portfolio, an IBS Software spokesman said. Lynx is the first ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) to implement the integrated operations and crew platform solution.

As a new entrant in the Canadian aviation market, Lynx required a fast and seamless implementation process to support its ambitious launch programme and timetable. IBS has invested in iFlight to ensure the system can be rolled out quickly and efficiently. The process took four months for Lynx, fully remotely and with minimal need for customisation, the spokesman said.

Enabling affordable fares

The browser-based application can effectively scale to support operations and crew needs, regardless of size and business model. The modular architecture allows airlines to add functionality as their operational complexity grows, helping them optimise resources, employ emerging technologies, and boost decision-making processes.

All modules are built to add value to airline operations and provide significant benefits, so the return on investment for the airlines is clear. Merren McArthur, CEO and President of the privately-owned Lynx Air, said that the airline is pleased to partnering with IBS Software to support its operations through launch and beyond.

“Lynx’s vision is to leverage technology to maximise productivity and efficiency of our operations, which will in turn enable us to offer ultra-affordable airfares to Canadians. The iFlight platform will enable it to deliver on that vision. The implementation process was quick and seamless and the IBS team were responsive and knowledgeable,” McArthur said.

Cloud-hosted operations

Mathew Baby, Senior Vice-President and Head of Aviation Operations Solutions, IBS Software, said to be chosen by Lynx, an ambitious airline disrupting the sector, is testimony not only to the power of the technology, but also to IBS’s capability to deliver value to the fast-growing ULCC segment.

“We expect strong demand for cloud-hosted operations and crew platforms from start-up and lean, digital airlines around the globe. iFlight at Lynx proves that it is scalable for all sizes of airlines from start-ups to large complex airlines,” he added.