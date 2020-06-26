Logistics

Capacity of domestic flights enhanced to 45%

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister   -  SHIVKUMARPUSHPAKAR

The government has decided to enhance domestic flying to 45 per cent from the 33 per cent level which has been in place since domestic flying restarted on May 25.

In a late evening order the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the “one third (1/3) capacity may be read as 45 per cent capacity”. The latest decision was taken after a review of the current status vis-à-vis passenger demand for air travel.

Rise in flyers

Addressing a press conference last week, Hardeep Puri, Minister for Civil Aviation, said that the number of passengers travelling by air had risen since flying restarted.

When flying restarted on May 25 after a gap of two months, there were 428 departures, on which about 30,500 passengers flew, and by June 19, the number of departures had increased to 784 with close to 67,000 passengers having been flown.

It, however, remains to be seen how States react to the Centre’s order enhancing domestic flights.

When flights restarted, Mumbai agreed to accept only 25 arrivals and 25 departures which was increased to 50 arrivals and departures later. Some States, however, are not keen to take in more flights citing the rising number of Covid cases.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rlys sees high occupancy trains towards Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka