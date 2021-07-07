CapitaLand launches second logistics private fund in India of ₹2,250 crore

Singapore-based CapitaLand has launched its second logistics private fund of ₹2,250 crore to expand in India’s logistics sector.

CapitaLand India Logistics Fund II will invest in the development of logistics assets in key warehousing and manufacturing hubs in six major cities — Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), and Pune, as well as in emerging markets such as Coimbatore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata and Lucknow, the company said in a statement.

CapitaLand India Logistics Fund II will grow CapitaLand’s current total funds under management (FUM) of Singapore $79.2 billion across over 20 private funds and six listed trusts.

CapitaLand India Logistics Fund II follows the deployment of CapitaLand’s first logistics private fund, the Singapore $400 million Ascendas India Logistics Programme launched in 2018, to develop six logistics and industrial projects in Bangalore, Chennai, NCR, and Pune. The six projects have a total development potential of over 12 million square feet of space. Two of the projects are operational with 2.8 million square feet of space that has been leased. Ascendas-Firstspace manages the assets of Ascendas India Logistics Programme and CapitaLand India Logistics Fund II.