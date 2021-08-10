Cargo volumes at dozen major ports grew by 21.71 per cent during April-July

Cargo handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports rose 21.71 per cent during the April-July period to 235.635 million tonnes (mt) from 193.606 mt a year ago.

The 12 major ports handled a combined 3.640 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), 45.77 per cent more than the 2.497 million TEUs handled during April-July of FY21. Of this, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s busiest state-run container gateway, handled 1.798 million TEUs from 1.192 million TEUs during the same period last year.

Chennai Port Trust handled 527,000 TEUs during the April-July period from 323,000 TEUs a year ago.

V O Chidambaranar Port Trust handled 269,000 TEUs during the first four months of FY22 from 222,000 TEUs a year earlier.

Cochin Port Trust handled 220,000 TEUs during April-July from 167,000 TEUs a year ago.

Thermal and steam coal shipments rose 45.78 per cent to 33.979 mt from 23.308 mt, while coking coal and others grew by 25.42 per cent to 16.849 mt from 13.434 mt a year earlier.

Shipments of iron ore including pellets through the 12 ports was almost flat at 21.515 mt from 21.690 mt last year, indicating that China’s recent move to cut steel production has begun to bite iron ore exports from India.

Deendayal Port Trust, India’s top state-owned port by cargo volumes, handled 42.343 mt during April-July from 34.112 mt a year ago, clocking a growth of 24.13 per cent.

Paradip Port Trust handled 39.604 mt of cargo from 34.637 mt, registering a growth of 14.34 per cent.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust handled 24.428 mt of cargo from 16.943 mt, registering a growth of 44.18 per cent.

Chennai Port Trust handled 15.451 mt from 11.087 mt, notching a growth of 39.36%.

Kamarajar Port Ltd handled 12.698 mt from 7 mt, clocking a growth of 81.40 per cent.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust handled 23.482 mt of cargo, 11.64 per cent more than the 21.034 mt handled during the same period last year.

Mumbai Port Trust handled 18.429 mt from 15.858 mt a year ago, posting a growth of 16.21 per cent.

Kolkata Port Trust handled 18.315 mt from 16.282 mt with a growth of 12.49 per cent.

Cochin Port Trust handled 10.10mt, 30.1 per cent more than the 7.763 mt handled during the same period last year.

New Mangalore Port handled 12.503 mt, 8.16 per cent more than the 11.560 mt handed last year.//