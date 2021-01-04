Cargo volumes at dozen state-owned ports decline 8.8% during April-December

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The country’s dozen state-owned ports handled a combined 477.755 million tonnes (mt) of cargo during April to December, 8.8 per cent lower than the 523.844 mt in the same period last year.
Barring Mormugao Port Trust, all the other 11 ports continue to suffer from volume declines triggered by the Covid-induced demand destruction. However, the extent of volume decline year-on-year has been reducing since July, suggesting a recovery in India’s external trade, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) cargo comprising crude oil, petroleum products, LPG and LNG, other liquids, thermal and steam coal, coking coal and containers continue to suffer volume declines during the April to December period compared to last year.
Container volumes declined 10.99 per cent to 6.706 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 7.534 million TEUs a year ago.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust handled 3.222 million TEUs during April-December, lower than the 3.778 million TEUs last year.
Container volumes at Chennai Port Trust grew to 1.066 million TEUs during the nine months of FY21 from 9,60,000 TEUs in FY20.
Cochin Port Trust also recorded higher container volumes at 4,78,000 TEUs from 4,66,000 TEUs during April-December of FY20.
Thermal and coking coal plunged 16.43 per cent and 12.13 per cent respectively during the period to 55.164 mt and 36.963 mt respectively from a year ago.
Iron ore including pellets jumped 28.64 per cent to 50.662 mt during the period compared to 39.382 mt last year.
Finished and raw fertiliser cargo witnessed an increase between April and December, registering 5.19 per cent and 12.96 per cent growth respectively to 8.080 mt and 5.578 mt respectively from a year earlier.
POL cargo declined 16.71 per cent to 148.269 mt from 178.006 mt from a year ago.
Mormugao Port Trust handled 14.530 mt between April and December from 11.777 mt a year ago, clocking a growth of 23.38 per cent.
Paradip Port Trust has re-bounded with volumes almost reaching the levels seen during the nine months of FY20. The port located in Odisha handled 82.441 mt between April and December 2020 from 83.617 mt compared to the previous year, a decline of 1.41 per cent.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...