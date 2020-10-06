Cargo volumes at dozen State-owned ports down 14.2% in H1 of FY21

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
India’s dozen State-owned ports handled a combined 298.550 million tonnes (mt) of cargo during the first six months of the current fiscal — 14.27 per cent lower than the 348.233 mt handled during the same period last year.
Barring Mormugao Port Trust, all the other 11 ports continue to suffer from volume declines triggered by the coronavirus-induced demand destruction. However, the extent of volume decline year-on-year has been reducing since July, suggesting a slow recovery in India’s external trade.
Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants cargo comprising crude oil, petroleum products, LPG and LNG, other liquids, thermal and steam coal, coking coal and containers reported double digit declines during the first half of the current fiscal compared to last year.
Container volumes declined 20.83 per cent to 4.070 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 5.141 million TEUs a year ago.
Thermal and coking coal plunged 23.24 per cent and 28.04 per cent, respectively during the first half to 34.525 mt and 20.891 mt, respectively from a year ago.
Iron ore, including pellets, jumped 33.30 per cent to 33.006 mt during the first six months compared to last year.
Finished and raw fertiliser cargo witnessed an increase between April and September registering 3.12 per cent and 24.26 per cent growth, respectively to 4.757 mt and 3.473 mt, respectively from a year earlier.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...